Men charged with murdering 7 at Morgan County home appear in court

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — One of two men charged with killing seven people at a Morgan County home last year pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday afternoon.

Frederic Allen Rogers, 23, pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental defect to all counts against him.

His alleged accomplice, John Michael Legg, 20, is seeking youthful offender status in the case and did not enter a plea Tuesday. He was 19 at the time of the killings in June 2020. A hearing for his youthful offender status request has not been set.

The judge set a Nov. 16 date for all motions to be filed in Rogers’ case.

John Michael Legg (left) and Frederic Allen Rogers were arrested in Oregon 18 days after the murders. (Marion County Jail)

Authorities said Rogers and Legg shot and killed seven people at a home on Talucah Road in Valhermoso Springs on June 4, 2020. They were arrested in Oregon 18 days after the killings.

The victims were William Zane Hodgin, 18; Jeramy Roberts, 31; James Benford, 22; Roger Jones Jr., 19; Emily Payne, 21; Tammy England Muzzey, 45; and Dakota Green, 17. A dog also was killed at the home.

James Wayne Benford

Dakota Green

William Zane Hodgin

Roger Lee Jones

Tammy England Muzzey

Emily Brooke Payne

Jeramy Wade Roberts

According to investigators, Rogers and Legg were the leaders of a gang called the 7 Deadly Sins. Rogers and Legg were concerned that one of the other members, Jeramy Roberts, had committed a crime that would get them in trouble, investigators said.

An FBI agent testified in their preliminary hearing that Rogers said after his arrest that he and Legg went to the home, killed everyone, set the house on fire and then left to go get some marijuana.

Authorities said when they arrived at the scene they found gasoline had been poured over part of the house and on some of the victims and then set on fire.

Morgan County authorities said a witness in the case received text messages from Rogers after the murders saying “everything has been dealt with” and “if anyone asks you we’re going on vacation.”