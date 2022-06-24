TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The largest mega Chevron gas station in West Alabama is now open in the Alberta community. It is the only gas station in Tuscaloosa that features charging stations for electric cars.

Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner says the Extra Mile market and gas station is a game changer. He is excited to offer consumers options as we face record high gas prices.

“What I was trying to offer is at least now you have alternatives and other choices,” Tyner said. “Whether you drive an electric car or if you still use gas like many of do, Cadillac is going all electric and Mercedes Benz is building the electric car.”

In addition to the charging stations, there are 14 bays to pump gas. Inside you’ll find a full market with a wide range of foods including fried chicken, pizza, a barbeque pit and yogurt.

Kip Tyner says this mega gas station will be a boost to the economy.

“This is the first major first full-service station that’s been built in Alberta since the 60’s. It’s been 60 years since we’ve something this significant,” Tyner said.

The complete grand opening will take place in August. Lucy’s Restaurant, a local country dining experience, will open at that point.