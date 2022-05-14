Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) – CBS 42 News is “Your Local Election Headquarters” and with less than two weeks to go before the Alabama Primary, we are helping you learn more about who’s running for sheriff in Jefferson County. While there is no opposition in the Republican race, CBS 42 had the chance to speak with all four democratic candidates after a recent candidate forum.

Democratic candidates for sheriff:

Mark Pettway (incumbent)

Kareem Easley

Wilson Hale

Felicia Rucker-Summerlin

Jared Hudson is headed to the Nov. 3 general election. Hudson is the only Republican candidate running for Jefferson County sheriff.

In the videos below, you’ll hear each of the democratic candidates take our questions on violent crime, recruitment and retention of deputies, and their approach to police shootings of citizens and how they would include the community when events like this occur.