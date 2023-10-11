Nuggets of the Week presented by Chick-fil-A of Birmingham.

Throughout the college football season, Chick-fil-A of Birmingham is partnering with CBS 42 to select the winners of its “Nuggets of the Week” contest.

To enter, participants upload a picture of their favorite “nugget”– whether that be a child, grandchild or pet, aka fur baby– decked out in their best gameday garb to the CBS 42 website for a chance to win a year’s worth of free meals at any Chick-fil-A.

Yeah, you read that right. Free Chick-fil-A. For an entire year.

But before you start scouring your camera roll for a winning submission, meet September’s “Nuggets of the Week” winner, Tammy Tavares.

A loyal CBS 42 viewer since moving to the Birmingham area last November, Tavares heard about the contest on CBS 42’s morning newscast and immediately knew she had to submit a picture of her granddaughter wearing a Georgia Bulldogs cheerleading uniform.

“Every time we put on a football game, she [Tavares’s granddaughter] just gets so excited,” said Tavares.

Tavares’s granddaughter in the winning entry.

Supplied with all the Chick-fil-A her heart desires, a plush replica of Chick-fil-A’s famous cow mascot and all the bragging rights that come with being the grandmother of an official Chick-fil-A “nugget,” Tavares took a moment to thank Chick-fil-A of Birmingham for her prizes.

“Thank you so much Chick-Fil-A of Birmingham, this is awesome,” said Tavares of her win.

Enter your “nugget” for a chance to win a year’s worth of free Chick-fil-A, here.