Meet one of Birmingham’s new favorite wedding vendors: The Magic City Mini Bar

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In the era of searching for those perfect Instagram-able moments, one Leeds woman, her husband and her friends have turned their 1971 mailcart into exactly that.

“It was a joke between my girlfriends and I,” Tiffany Abel-Ward, owner of the Magic City Mini Bar said. “We wanted a fun way to drink alcohol in my backyard or just have a good time with our friends.”

Their vehicle, Bonita, was converted from a 1971 mail cart.

That joke has since bubbled into one of Birmingham’s most sought-after wedding vending businesses.

Alabama’s Alcoholic Beverage Control, better known as the ABC board, only allows the Magic City Mini Bar to provide the service, not the alcohol.

“We take your drink ingredients, we put them in our car, our taps,” Abel-Ward said. “We provide the ice, the cups, the garnishes and all the fun details that make the whole picture come together.”

Using alcohol provided by the client, the ‘startenders’ assemble and pour drinks.

All of their drinks are made in and served out of Bonita the mobile minibar.

“We took a 1971 Taylor-Dunn electric mail car that we purchased in Hawaii in 2019,” she said. “We fastened it with taps, we gave it a fun name. Bonita means beautiful in Spanish.”

Transforming that Hawaiian mailcart from the 70s into the modern Kodak moment on wheels that she is now was no simple task.

“We brought it back to Birmingham and had to completely redo everything. All the mechanics redone. It wasn’t really working when we bought it. It was totally rusted out. Had to have new tires which were difficult to find because it’s so old.”

One $4,000 investment later, little miss Bo was ready for business – once word got out about the mobile mini-bar, Abel-Ward, her husband and her group of “Startenders” had their work cut out for them.

“I hate to say that because we love events and we want to be able to accommodate as many people as we can but we really re-booked solid for 2021,” she said. “We’re actually already booking into 2022 and we already have a couple of months already booked up for 2022 too.”

The Magic City Mini Bar has become so popular, their business is booked through all of 2021. Photo courtesy: Magic City Mini Bar.

But Abel-Ward and her Startenders are still taking reservations… you might just have to book a year and up in advance.

If you’d like to put in a reservation, you can do so by contacting 205-427-2732 or email them at magiccitymini@gmail.com.

While you wait for your event date, you can follow along with the Magic City Minibar on Facebook and Instagram.