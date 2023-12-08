Nuggets of the Week presented by Chick-fil-A of Birmingham.

Throughout the college football season, Chick-fil-A of Birmingham partnered with CBS 42 to select the winners of its “Nuggets of the Week” contest.

To enter, participants uploaded pictures of their favorite “nugget”– whether that be a child, grandchild or pet, aka fur baby– decked out in their best college gameday garb to the CBS 42 website for a chance to win a year’s worth of free meals at any Chick-fil-A.

Yeah, you read that right. Free Chick-fil-A. For an entire year.

While this year’s contest might be closed, there’s still one more “nugget” to introduce. Meet November’s “Nuggets of the Week” winner, Emily Spain.

November “Nuggets of the Week” winner, Emily Spain, with Chick-fil-A Operator, Jeffrey Foster.

Animal lover and loyal CBS 42 viewer from Hoover, Spain knew she had the perfect snapshot of her pup, Birdie, to submit after hearing about Chick-fil-A of Birmingham and CBS 42’s “Nuggets of the Week” contest.

Even though Birdie won’t be personally reaping the benefits of her win– only dog treats and kibble for her– Spain says she can’t wait to start using the Chick-fil-A gift cards that are now burning a hole in her pocket.

Birdie in the winning entry.

Congratulations to Spain and her nugget, Birdie! Here’s to a Chick-fil-A-filled year, with chicken and waffle fries galore.