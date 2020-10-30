McWane Science Center helping kids learn the science behind Halloween

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — McWane Science Center is using the Halloween weekend to help children understand the connections between the spooky holiday and science.

Friday and Saturday, the museum is hosting it’s Spooky Science Halloween Hunt. It’s an opportunity for kids to visit the museum and learn about things like slime and mysterious potions. They’ll also see creepy crawlies like snakes and spiders. It’s all about connecting people to science.

“The Spooky Science programs make it relevant to everyone,” said Miranda Springer, the museum’s vice president of development and marketing. “They’re like, ‘oh my goodness, I didn’t realize there was so much science in this or that I was even doing science when I do this.'”

It’s also a safe Halloween alternative in year that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many parents might not want to take their kids trick-or-treating. McWane Science Center has safety precautions in place including mask requirements for anyone over 7, signage for social distancing and more.

“The programs that we will be including are ones that are going to be fun and exciting, but allow us to maintain those health and safety issues that we are trying to practice throughout the museum the rest of the time,” Springer said.

The Spooky Science Halloween Hunt also features a scavenger hunt throughout the museum, and Halloween costumes are encouraged. You can participate in the event Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

