McWane Science Center celebrates 22nd birthday and re-opening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The McWane Science Center is celebrating its re-opening and its 22nd birthday today.

A spokesperson for the center says there will not be any cake at this celebration but there will be lots of “hands-on, minds-on” activities including the Bed of Nails, Adventure Halls, and more. The center has also implemented new safety protocols upon opening:

Everyone age 8 and over must wear a mask

Masks recommended for children ages 3-7

Social Distancing

Hand sanitizers and antibacterial wipes stations are placed throughout exhibit halls

Special disinfecting and cleaning measures are being taken

The hours of operations are as followed:

Closed Monday and Tuesday

9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday

10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays

Noon-5 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information, visit McWane.org.

