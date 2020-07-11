McWane Science Center celebrates 22nd birthday and re-opening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The McWane Science Center is celebrating its re-opening and its 22nd birthday today.

A spokesperson for the center says there will not be any cake at this celebration but there will be lots of “hands-on, minds-on” activities including the Bed of Nails, Adventure Halls, and more. The center has also implemented new safety protocols upon opening:

  • Everyone age 8 and over must wear a mask
  • Masks recommended for children ages 3-7
  • Social Distancing 
  • Hand sanitizers and antibacterial wipes stations are placed throughout exhibit halls 
  • Special disinfecting and cleaning measures are being taken 

The hours of operations are as followed:

  • Closed Monday and Tuesday
  • 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday
  • 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays
  • Noon-5 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information, visit McWane.org.

