McDonald’s testing out meatless burgers in Canada

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — McDonald’s is joining a growing list of fast food restaurants in experimenting with plant-based meat.

Starting Monday, a select few customers can try the restaurant’s new P.L.T. burger, short for a plant, lettuce and tomato. The trial run will last only 12 days and will happen at just 28 locations in Ontario, Canada.

It’s still a huge win for Beyond Meat, the company supplying the test patties. Many analysts believed McDonald’s would partner with Nestle to make a vegan burger in North America. The Swiss company supplied patties for a similar burger McDonald’s only sold in Germany.

Burger King conducted similar testing of its plant-based Impossible Whopper before rolling it out nation-wide last month.