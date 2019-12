Time to add new items to your McWardrobe.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – If you want to super-size your wardrobe, you’ll be lovin’ this.

McDonald’s is launching an online shop with merchandise of the restaurant and its products.

It’s called “Golden Arches Unlimited.”

Shoppers visiting the site will see a collection of bags and totes, hair ties, and a tumbler, as well as t-shirts, socks, and hoodies.

There’s even some seasonal wardrobe items, like a McDonald’s holiday sweater!

Quite a few items are already sold out.