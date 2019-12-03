McDonald’s joins the fried chicken sandwich battle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It was only a matter of time before this happened. McDonald’s has entered the fried chicken sandwich war.

Now, McDonald’s already has its own chicken sandwich known as the McChicken. But on Sunday, the fast-food chain announced they will be introducing two new sandwiches to the menu.

Our two new delicious chicken sandwiches! 🙂 The Crispy Sandwich is simply topped with butter and crinkle cut dill pickles while the Deluxe is topped with tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo. Both served on a tasty buttery potato roll 🤤. — McDonald's (@McDonalds) December 2, 2019

The two new sandwiches are on a trial run, and will only be available in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Houston, Texas from Monday to Jan. 26.

What are your thoughts on the possible newest members to the fried chicken sandwich war of 2019? Let us know on Twitter: @NickErebia.

LATEST POSTS