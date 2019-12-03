McDonald’s joins the fried chicken sandwich battle

Breaking News
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It was only a matter of time before this happened. McDonald’s has entered the fried chicken sandwich war.

Now, McDonald’s already has its own chicken sandwich known as the McChicken. But on Sunday, the fast-food chain announced they will be introducing two new sandwiches to the menu.

The two new sandwiches are on a trial run, and will only be available in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Houston, Texas from Monday to Jan. 26.

What are your thoughts on the possible newest members to the fried chicken sandwich war of 2019? Let us know on Twitter: @NickErebia.

