McCalla man drowns after car goes into lake

MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — One man is dead after the car he was driving went into a lake Friday morning and he drowned.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 7700 block of Barbara Drive in McCalla on reports of a vehicle submerged in a body of water. According to the JCSO, rescue crews entered the water to locate the driver.

Once the victim–a 57-year-old man from McCalla– was located, life saving efforts were attempted but unsuccessful and he died.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s START team is investigating the cause of the accident.

