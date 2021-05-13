Mayor Woodfin recognized by YWCA as honorary ally

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Young Women’s Christian Association of Central Alabama recognized Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin Wednesday night as their first-ever YW Honorary Ally in the fight for gender and racial equality.

The event recognized Woodfin and nine other men in Central Alabama whose work supports YWCA’s vision of a world in which racism is eliminated and women are empowered.

“I am proud to be an honorary ally and support the YWCA in its intersectional mission to eliminate racism and empower women,” Woodfin said in a statement. “I am committed to putting people first, which means working for racial and gender equality in all areas so that every Birmingham resident has the opportunity to grow to their fullest potential.”

Under his administration, Mayor Woodfin has taken an intersectional approach to empowering women and made several substantial changes in the community. He appointed 33 women to the office of Peace and Policy as part of his Women’s Initiative, an international, intergenerational and survivor-centered approach to addressing direct, structural and cultural violence in Birmingham. He also made a proclamation and joined the YWCA in recognizing April 22-25 as Stand Against Racism week, which addressed racism as a public health concern.