Mayor Woodfin discusses efforts at Superfund site after meeting with EPA in North Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Mayor Randall L. Woodfin will meet with Steven Cook, a Deputy Assistant Administrator at the EPA, today to discuss and assess North Birmingham and current efforts at the 35th Avenue Superfund Site.

Back in November 2018, Mayor Woodfin and U.S Representative Terri Sewell wrote a letter urging the EPA to act immediately to make the 35th Avenue Superfund Site a national priority. Doing so would expand the resources available to complete the current cleanup

WATCH: BIRMINGHAM MAYOR WOODFIN DISCUSSES EFFORTS AT THE 35TH AVE. SUPERFUND SITE AFTER MEETING WITH EPA