Mayor seeks to name street for famed civil rights lawyer

Civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., left, and Tuskegee attorney Fred Gray break into laughter at a joke told by a speaker at a political rally in Tuskegee, Alabama, April 29, 1966. (AP Photo/Jack Thornell)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The mayor of Montgomery is seeking to name a street after legendary civil rights attorney Fred Gray.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has proposed to change the name of West Jeff Davis Avenue to Fred D. Gray Avenue in honor of the legendary civil rights attorney who grew up there.

Gray was Rosa Parks’ attorney and the legal adviser to Martin Luther King Jr. He won court victories against segregation and inequality throughout the Civil Rights Era, often while facing personal and professional retaliation.