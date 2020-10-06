‘Maybe I’m immune’: Watch the video Trump posted after hospital release

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump tweeted a new video recorded after he returned to the White House in which he tells the American public not to be afraid of COVID-19, which has killed more than 200,000 people in the U.S. and more than a million worldwide.

In message that is sure to infuriate medical doctors trying to keep the country safe, Trump says he has “learned so much” about the virus he contracted. And he says: “Don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it.”

Trump was treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center by a team of some of the country’s best doctors and he received an experimental drug not readily available to the public.

“Now I’m better, maybe I’m immune, I don’t know,” he said.

Nonetheless, Trump told his followers that they had little to fear.

“Don’t let it dominate your lives, get out there,” he said. “You’re going to beat it. We have the best medical equipment. We have the best medicines.”

Trump also again defended his decision to continue traveling and holding events before he got sick, saying he “knew there’s danger to it, but I had to it. I stood out front. I led.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.