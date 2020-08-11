AUSTIN (KXAN) — Matthew McConaughey says he’ll interview Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s foremost authority on infectious diseases, Thursday on Instagram Live.
The actor, University of Texas at Austin professor and Austinite posted on his Instagram account that he’ll talk with Dr. Fauci at 6:30 p.m. EST, so it’ll be 5:30 p.m. CST. McConaughey described the interview as “talkin’ shop with Dr. Fauci.”
McConaughey has 3.8 million followers on the social media platform, and is also in the midst of promoting his memoir, “Greenlights,” set to be released in October.
LATEST POSTS
- Trump: Some men insulted that Biden vowed to name female VP
- Matthew McConaughey to interview Dr. Fauci Thursday on Instagram Live
- Putin says Russia has approved coronavirus vaccine, one of his daughters has received it
- Gadsden man charged with stealing truck
- Canceling college football could hurt the city of Auburn