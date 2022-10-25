BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After at least 115 homicides were reported by Birmingham Police in 2022, community groups are working to amplify the message “stop the violence.” Rappers Master P and Project Pat performed at Tuesday night’s Stop the Violence Summit to assist with the movement.

The musicians were invited to attend the event at the City Walk Amphitheater by Empowerment Incorporated President and CEO Cedric Allen.

“We wanted to make sure that we bring someone in who people can relate to on both sides of issues,” Allen said. “We can fight back and do it in a positive way with music and bringing speakers in. not only talking about it, living it.”

Victoria Anderson lives on the west side and said there is a killing every day in her area.

“Personally, it makes me afraid to go out my door,” Anderson said. “I grew up with Master P and I wanted to hear his message about stopping the violence and encouraging young people to do well in school.”

Master P offered his own opinions on the topic at Tuesday’s event.

“How many people know somebody that died from gun violence put your hands up?” he asked the crowd. “We gotta change that.”

Birmingham Urban League President and CEO William Barnes said the solution cannot come from police or resources, it starts at home.

“We’re trying to do what we can to get the community to wrap around this idea of community support and making sure they understand their roles in helping us with the violence issue,” Barnes said. “At the end of the day they’re responding to him and I think that’s extremely important to it.”

Anderson wants her kids to know she’s here to help them find a solution to their troubles that don’t involve violence of any kind.

“Come to me, come to anybody in the family and let them know if there is a problem so we can step in and help,” Anderson said. “Let’s stick together, work together and become united really as family and help each other.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Master P told the crowd there should be no tolerance for the culture of gun violence and Allen is hopeful that message sticks.