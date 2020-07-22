Face masks now required at Home Depot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- A lawsuit has been filed against the owners and management of the Riverchase Galleria, alleging they were negligent in the death of an 8-year-old boy who was killed during a shooting on the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Jesslyn Layfield, mother of slain child Royta Giles, Jr., filed a lawsuit Monday in Jefferson County against Galleria owners Broofield Properties, general manager Mike White and security provider Andy Frain Services, citing that not enough was done to prevent a shooting that killed her son and injured three others.