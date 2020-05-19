Masks of Love making face coverings for seniors across Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The “Masks of Love” initiative is helping get face coverings to those who need them most.

Positive Maturity is partnering with people across Jefferson, Blount, Walker and Shelby counties to give masks to seniors, adults with disabilities and homeless individuals. It started with a group of quilters called “Loving Hands” at the Shepard Center East Senior Center. They used their sewing skills to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

RSVP director Heather Lamey said their efforts inspired others to do the same.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to know we’re helping the vulnerable population, and that we’re also helping people feeling isolated now,” Lamey said. “We’re giving them something to do at home in the safety of their home and to give back to the community.”

The initiative is growing. Community partners include Watkins Cleaners, Salvation Army, Blount County Mask Makers and others.

Seniors who want to get involved or request a mask can contact Heather Lamey at heatherl@positivematurity.org or call 205-803-3211.

