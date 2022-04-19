BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – From the Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport to mass transit on city streets, we’re starting to see masks become optional.



This comes after a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden administration’s mandate on Monday.

The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority has now deemed masks as optional to ride and for operators, but local health leaders are still encouraging people to wear them.

“I would vote to watch it another two weeks if it were up to me and just see where it is, but let’s let the science drive the decision-making and not the courts,” UAB Infectious Disease expert Dr. Michael Saag said.

Saag said the decision should have come down to public health leaders and not been made in the courts.

“Public health officials should have the ability to place mandates in place when a threat is perceived for the public,” Saag said. “It’s their duty and their legal requirement that they take care of us in that way.”

The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority said while masks are optional, it will continue to encourage the use of them.

In a statement it said, “If a higher court voids this recent decision, it will remain in place. We will continue to monitor this ruling for any changes.”

You can find the latest information regarding mask mandates on the transit website and app.