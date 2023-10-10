(The Hill) — Mary Trump, an outspoken adversary of former President Donald Trump, posted online calling him a “f—ing maniac.”

She specifically criticized Trump, who is also her uncle, about his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and its possible relation to the growing crisis in Israel.

“This f—ing maniac likely gave Putin (who gave Iran, who gave Hamas) Israel’s national security secrets,” Mary Trump wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Plus, he divulged highly classified information about our nuclear subs to an Australian cardboard guy,” she added later. “Why is he still allowed to roam free?”

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Saturday after the group launched a barrage of rocket strikes and entered the country in a surprise attack.

In her post online, Mary Trump shared a screenshot of her uncle’s comments on Truth Social that compared the ongoing situation in Israel to the U.S.-Mexico border, suggesting President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama could be responsible for a Hamas attack on the U.S.

“The same people that raided Israel are pouring into our once beautiful USA, through our TOTALLY OPEN SOUTHERN BORDER, at Record Numbers,” Trump posted. “Are they planning an attack within our Country? Crooked Joe Biden and his BOSS, Barack Hussein Obama, did this to us!”

In a follow-up post, Mary Trump urged the public to join her newsletter and support her mission.

“If you agree my uncle is unfit to be in the White House or anywhere but prison, please support my mission to get this f—ing maniac off our TVs – and our streets,” she said.

Mary Trump has been a prominent critic of Trump, even publishing a book titled “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”