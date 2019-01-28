Marvel Universe Live tickets on sale for February 7th-10th showing

This CBS 42 Living Local post is sponsored by Feld Entertainment for Marvel Universe Live

February 7th-10th, superheroes, and villains will be performing at the BJCC for the Marvel Universe Live.

Our Living Local team caught up to performer Seth Carnes who is a professional parkour athlete. Watching parkour athletes negotiate obstacle courses is a true skill to marvel. Watch the attached video to learn a few skills for yourself.

Marvel Universe Live is for all superhero fans. Children under two are admitted for free. Expect to see high-energy stunts, motorcycle tricks, pyrotechnics, and loud special effects. The show runs approximately one hour and 45 minutes, including intermission.

Assemble your family and buy your tickets today! Click here.

SHOW DATES AND TIMES

Feb 7, 2019: 7:00 pm

Feb 8, 2019: 10:30 am & 7:00 pm

Feb 9, 2019: 10:30 am, 2:30 pm, & 6:30 pm

Feb 10, 2019: 1:00 pm & 5:00 pm