Mark Your Calendar: Fiesta

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Get ready for Alabama’s largest celebration of Hispanic culture and heritage. The 17th annual Fiesta festival will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28.

The festival will be held in Linn Park from noon to 8 p.m. Attendees are invited to join Fiesta to “Celebrate Alabama Together” in recognition of the rich and storied history of Alabama’s Hispanic community. Organizers say there will be food, music and dance. You will find two live music stages, authentic Latin food vendors, a cultural village representing 20 different countries, a community village, a family village with children’s activities, a health and wellness village and more.

Tickets are on sale for $10 each and can be purchased online and at the gate on the day of the festival. Children ages 12 and under are admitted free with a ticketed adult. You can purchase tickets at www.fiestabham.com.

Latest Stories: