Marion County EMA, ALDOT and residents gear up for next round of winter weather

Hamilton, Ala. (WIAT) — It was snowy late Wednesday afternoon in Marion County.

Crews with the Alabama Department of Transportation and Marion County Emergency Management were hard at work keeping roadways drivable.

Most people in the area, like Kylee Christopher and Rebecca Gaston, say this is a winter week they will never forget.

“Umm, it is freezing outside,” Christopher said.

Both are students at the Ramp School of Ministry in Hamilton. In just a few days, they have lost power and had leaking inside their dorm.

“Don’t use more power than you have to!” Gaston said.

“It was pretty bad. We had like four buckets filled up with water,” Christopher said.

Christopher says they have had to improvise on some things.

“I went inside my car, turned on the heat, charged my phone. I was like ‘I’m not about this,’” Christopher said.

But through it all, they have had the chance to make the most of it.

“Uh, we went sledding. We’ve had a blast. It’s been great,” Christopher said.

John McWilliams with ALDOT said they have crews near I-22 and will treat the area throughout the night.

“We have our priorities. The interstate. Your roads to and from the hospitals and work your way down from there,” McWilliams said.

Marion County EMA Director Eric Terrell said they still have crews treating some parts of the county from the weather earlier in the week.

“The power crews are still out there, trying to clean up from Monday and Tuesday,” Terrell said.

He said his crews are ready to answer the call and he hopes this round of weather will be easier to deal with.

“So, we are really concerned that’s going to make the snow and ice coming into tonight is going to make that worse and go back to square one and have to start all over,” Terrell said.

Terrell urges residents to be prepared for anything the weather brings.

“Just be prepared as possible. It’s hard to be prepared for an event that happens once every five, six, 10 years or so,” Terrell said.

Terrell said roads in the north and west part of the county are covered with snow and slush and advises everyone to avoid the roadways throughout the night unless it’s an emergency.