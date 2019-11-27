Mariah Carey wins 3 Guinness World Records

(WIAT) — The Guinness World Records organization honored Mariah Carey with three holiday-themed world records.

She is being recognized for famous song “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

The superstar now holds the record for the highest-charting holiday song on the hot 100 by a solo artist.

Carey accepted the honors in Las Vegas, then invited the Guinness representative to join her on stage for the grand finale.

The song also holds the record for the most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours and most weeks in the U.K. singles top 10 chart for a Christmas song.

