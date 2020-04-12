Mariah Carey, Tyler Perry featured in Joel Osteen’s Easter service

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON, Texas (WIAT) — Pastor Joel Osteen called on singer Mariah Carey and Tyler Perry to help him with his virtual Easter.

The televangelist broadcasted from his empty Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas to celebrate Resurrection Day.

Carey and Perry joined via pieces to wish viewers a Happy Easter and offer messages of hope as the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES