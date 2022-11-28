NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Trombone Shorty performing aboard Louisiana’s ‘Celebration Gator’ float wowed the world with the smooth sounds of New Orleans during the Macy’s Parade, but he’s not the only piece of the Big Easy that made an appearance in the Big Apple on Thanksgiving Day!

Pop Superstar Mariah Carey appeared in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and one of her beautiful accessories came to the Big Apple from right here in the Big Easy!

The self-proclaimed “Queen of Christmas,” performed her 1994 holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas is You” alongside her 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe in a custom-made Christian Siriano mermaid gown, but did you notice Mariah’s umbrella that she was holding in the nationally-televised parade?

Bella Umbrella’s owner confirmed that the umbrella that Mariah accessorized with was a design from her shop on Magazine Street in New Orleans.

In a ‘Bella Umbrella’ Instagram post, it reads: “Nothing short of a dream come true to create a custom Bella Umbrella not only for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, but for it to be adorned by the megastar Mariah Carey. It is all we wanted for Christmas and then some.”

Bella Umbrella is located at 2036 Magazine Street.