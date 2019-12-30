Man wrecks vehicle into tree while avoiding being shot at; Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is expected to be okay after he was shot at and his vehicle wrecked into a tree.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 10:24 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a traffic accident and of a man being shot. When they arrived at the 200 block of 56th Street in Fairfield, they found the victim’s car wrecked into a tree.

He was transported to the hospital by a family member to seek medical help and is expected to survive; his injuries are non-life threatening.

Detectives spoke to the victim at the hospital and learned that he was driving when he noticed headlights approaching him from behind. He then heard gunshots and realized he had been hit and wrecked his vehicle nearby while trying to avoid further injury.

There are no suspects at this time. Detectives are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

