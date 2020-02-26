Man who allegedly held up Pinson Dollar General arrested

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man believed to have robbed the manager of a Dollar General at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 7:15 a.m. at the store on Hwy. 75 in Pinson. The suspect pointed the gun at the manager and demanded money from the store before fleeing.

After reviewing surveillance footage, JCSO deputies were able to identify the suspect and trace his vehicle to the Valley Brook Apartments in Birmingham.

Once at the residence, the suspect was arrested and identified as Eric Reedy. A large amount of cash was also located at his residence and was obtained by authorities.

Reedy, 25, is charged with first-degree robbery and is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

