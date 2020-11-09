‘Man Up’ movement raising awareness on domestic violence

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Locust Fork High School football team is stepping up to fight a problem bigger than football. Players have joined the Man Up Movement, an educational campaign to teach young men about what domestic violence is, and how they can be an active part of the solution.

A domestic violence survivor spoke to the team about her experience, opening up the conversation. Quarterback Lukas Huber said having these tough, but important conversations strengthen the team both on and off the field.

“I think it’s very important for athletes to take part in stuff like this because it kind of compares the sport to life,” Huber said. “And how these sports are gonna help us turn into men when we grow older and have to start our own families, get jobs and move into the real world. And it helps us to understand that these things are real, these things happen and we need to take them seriously.”

Members of the football team signed a pledge to stand up for domestic violence survivors, wear Man Up Movement T-shirts and will continue talking about this important issue.

The Man Up Movement was started last December by Misty Chaviers and Brandon Wilcox. They’re hoping to expand the campaign to other high athletic school programs.

Those hoping to join the campaign can email Chaviers at hmisty387@gmail.com.

LATEST POSTS