Man shot to death outside Mobile strip mall

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Investigators in Alabama say a man was shot to death outside a shopping center in Mobile.

Police said officers responding to a 911 call found a 22-year-old man shot once in the parking lot of a strip mall around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities said the man died a short time later at the hospital. His name has not been released.

Police told media outlets no arrests have been made and they did not give a possible motive for the killing.

