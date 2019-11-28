MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Investigators in Alabama say a man was shot to death outside a shopping center in Mobile.
Police said officers responding to a 911 call found a 22-year-old man shot once in the parking lot of a strip mall around 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Authorities said the man died a short time later at the hospital. His name has not been released.
Police told media outlets no arrests have been made and they did not give a possible motive for the killing.
LATEST POSTS
- Man on parole strangled Chicago college student because she ignored him, prosecutors say
- Man shot to death outside Mobile strip mall
- Shelby County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 17-year-old girl
- Trump, in Afghanistan, says Taliban wants deal
- More than 50,000 people in Texas remain under mandatory evacuation as a massive fire continues to burn at a chemical plant