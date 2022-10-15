HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot during an interaction with Homewood police early Saturday morning.

According to the Homewood Police Department, an officer was dispatched to the 1800 block of Parkside Circle around 2:51 a.m. on the report of a “suspicious person” in the area.

Upon arrival, the responding officer located the person, who they say was armed with a handgun, behind a residence. The officer then fired shots at them.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. There is no information available on his condition at this time. The officer was not injured and has been placed on administrative leave.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the incident.



