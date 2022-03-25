(Courtesy Charles D’Angelo)

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A Missouri man lost 160 pounds in under a year with help from a “transformation coach.” Tim Gabbert, 48, started his weight loss journey on March 17, 2021, at a starting weight of 380 pounds. The father of three is now just under 220 pounds.

Gabbert said St. Louis-based transformation coach Charles D’Angelo was recommended to him by multiple friends who had seen results working with him. Before he started working with D’Angelo, Gabbert said he was living a sedentary lifestyle, and at first, his goals were to not become diabetic and get off of his CPAP machine for sleep apnea.

“Honestly, they were much easier to achieve than I expected,” Gabbert said.

He was no longer concerned about becoming diabetic after working with D’Angelo for about two months, and he stopped using his CPAP machine in August 2021.

Anyone can change the way they eat and the way they exercise for a day or two, but D’Angelo said lasting change happens through a person’s mindset.

“We’ve got to replace spontaneity with strategy, and you’ve got to make this a habit,” D’Angelo said.

Gabbert and D’Angelo meet routinely at least every two weeks. D’Angelo’s clients never meet him in a gym. Much of the meetings focus on helping clients find their “why” for losing weight.

“He gives you an objective stark reality and then he challenges my mindset and gives me that routine accountability to make progress. My discussions with him made me change my mindset to become more aspirational,” Gabbert said.

In addition to Gabbert’s mindset change, D’Angelo helped Gabbert make small changes to his diet, and as the year went on they continued to make incremental changes. Gabbert, though, said he was never starving and was rarely hungry.

Gabbert’s exercise routine also became gradually more challenging. It started with a 35-minute walk every day, and changed over time by increasing the duration, intensity, and incline. Even though Gabbert works at a desk for over eight hours per day as a software consultant, he has now made it a priority to move every day.

“I see myself as an active person now. I see myself as a person who will never be sedentary again,” Gabbert said.

His coach couldn’t be prouder of him.

“He’s a wonderful inspiration to men and women that are struggling like he once did, and I think he shows what’s possible when you change your philosophy, change your attitude, which ultimately lends itself to changing your choices,” D’Angelo said.

Gabbert finished the Creve Coeur St. Paddy’s half marathon on Saturday, March 12, and he is signed up for the Go! St. Louis half marathon on Sunday, April 3.

“I’m challenging myself to stretch for goals that I wouldn’t have even considered before,” Gabbert said.

Now Gabbert is thinking about completing an Ironman one day — something that he joked about 20 years ago.

“That half-hearted joke is now swimming around in the back of my head as an actual goal that I might want to push for,” Gabbert said.