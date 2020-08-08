Man killed while attempting to cross highway in Pinson

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a person who had been hit on Highway 79 near Bradford Road in Pinson.

It happened at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Friday, August 7.

According to JCSO, the 35-year-old man was hit by a vehicle as he attempted to cross the highway. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Traffic Reconstruct Team (START) is conducting the investigation.

