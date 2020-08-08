Man killed while attempting to cross highway in Pinson

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a person who had been hit on Highway 79 near Bradford Road in Pinson.
It happened at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Friday, August 7.
According to JCSO, the 35-year-old man was hit by a vehicle as he attempted to cross the highway. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Traffic Reconstruct Team (START) is conducting the investigation.
LATEST POSTS
- Stimulus check update: Why we’re no closer to a second $1,200 payment
- Investigation into Aurora Police Officers underway after Black family wrongly detained
- Nearly 100 people infected with coronavirus after Ohio church service
- Yosemite officials urge hikers to stay hydrated in summer heat following wave of heat-related incidents
- Clear masks for the deaf being crafted in Lafayette