Man killed in car accident after police pursuit in Alexandria

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed after a police chase in Alexandria Wednesday.

According to the Calhoun County Coroner, 37-year-old Jackie Blackburn had been reportedly assaulting a family member. Authorities were called to a residence three separate times Wednesday.

Authorities say on the third time deputies were at the residence, Blackburn returned. When deputies tried to detain him, Blackburn drove off in his vehicle and led them on a chase.

During the chase, Blackburn went over railroad tracks at a high rate of speed that caused him to crash.

He was taken to a hospital with injuries where he was pronounced dead.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

