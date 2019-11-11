Man injured in South Eastlake explosion dies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The second victim from a deadly explosion in the South Eastlake community has died.

Larry Bush, 52, died Friday sometime around 8 p.m. in the hospital. According to reports from eye witnesses, Bush and Boris Reynolds, 49, were working with oxygen cylinders sometime at 7 p.n. Nov. 5 when there was an explosion.

Officials continue to investigated the circumstances surrounding the explosion.

“So from what we observed on the scene, this was definitely a very significant explosion. There was a tremendous amount of damage to both of the homes that are adjacent to the explosion,” Birmingham Fire Batallion Chief Sebastian Carillo said.

Reynolds died at the scene while Bush received burns over 95% of his body and was taken to the hospital.

“We’re just trying to hold my sister together right now,” said David Thompson, the brother-in-law of Larry Bush, following the explosion.

Bush leaves behind a wife, Tonja, and two daughters, Heaven and Kennedi.

There will be a double funeral for Bush and Reynolds Saturday. No other details have been announced.

