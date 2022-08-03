JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death, lying in a yard in McCalla Tuesday night.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 11:18 p.m. to the 5500 block of Myron Road after neighbors reported that a male victim had been shot and was laying in the yard of a home.

Upon arrival, deputies found 42-year-old Thomas Allen Everett dead at the scene. They say the shooter remained on the scene.

Detectives say that they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and are continuing to question witnesses. The final evidence developed in the investigation will be presented to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office in Bessemer to determine if charges will be filed.



