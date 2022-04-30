BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found shot dead Saturday morning.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, West Precinct officers were dispatched around 11:20 a.m. to the 700 block of New Hill Avenue on the report of a person down. Upon arrival they found a man lying unresponsive near the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service personnel arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Edmond of Bessemer.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.