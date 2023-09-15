SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — The Colbert County Coroner has identified the remains found after a car fire earlier this week.

On Sunday afternoon, first responders found a dead person in a car that had caught fire, later identified as 53-year-old Micheal Sherrell.

Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said that upon further investigation, they determined there was no foul play involved. The chief said because no foul play was expected the case was turned over to the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

The body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Huntsville for autopsy.