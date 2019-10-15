Man denied entrance into Tuscaloosa bar, shoots bouncer in arm

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department has arrested a man who shot a bouncer at a bar following an altercation Monday night.

Anatwan Somerville, 28, was denied entrance into the High Tide Bar just before midnight Monday due to a dress code/ID issue.

Somerville and the bouncer then began to get into an argument. It was then Somerville attempted to retrieve a pistol from his clothing. The bouncer and Somerville began to get into a physical altercation. Several shots were fired with one striking the bouncer in the arm.

Somerville was arrested and the bouncer was taken to DCH with non-life-threatening injuries.

Somerville was charged with one count of attempted murder and booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

