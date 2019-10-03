Man, 29, dead in Tuscaloosa apartment fire

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 29-year-old man died in an apartment fire early Thursday morning, Tuscaloosa authorities confirm.

Jamarreo Tyrone Lykes, 29, was found dead inside his apartment at Copper Creek Apartments on 12th Avenue. He was a Holt High School graduate and a general manager at Wendy’s, a close friend of his told CBS 42’s Tim Reid.

“He was a great person who had a great spirit and when I am down, he always brightened my day,” friend Shantae Cunningham told CBS 42. “We are going to miss him, I love him and he knew that. He was a great friend, a kind man and great person.”

There is no foul play suspected at this time.

