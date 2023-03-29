BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been charged with murder after allegedly hitting a Winston Career Academy teacher with his car Monday.

Terry Wayne “Bubba” Lewis, 40, of Double Springs, was hit along County Road 18 North in Double Springs, the Winston County Sherriff’s Office reports. Christian Daniel Modas, 30, of Killen, was subsequently arrested and charged with murder. According to Sheriff Caleb Snoddy, Modas is being held at the Winston County Jail on $1 million bond.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Sherriff’s Office, and more details will be announced as they become available.

Lewis had served as an auto technology instructor at Winston Career Academy for 18 years.