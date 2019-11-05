Man charged with animal cruelty after dog shot, dragged from vehicle

HALEYVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Marion County man is charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty after a dog was shot and dragged from a vehicle.

According to Haleyville Police, Donald Gene Nix, 57, was charged after an investigation into the dog’s death.

Brandon Mitchell told CBS 42 his family husky named “Koda” was found dead after the animal dug out of the family’s backyard.

“I found my dog in the road with a strap around his neck. I didn’t know that he was shot until a few days later. He was so roughed up, it was kind of unrecognizable,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell said the dog was about two-years-old and was like a part of the family.

“Devastating for me, but it was for my daughter because it was her dog, they spent most of their time together every afternoon playing in the yard so, obviously it devastated me, because then I, in turn, had to tell my wife and my daughter what happened,” said Mitchell.

Haleyville Police Chief Kyle Reogas told CBS 42 that Nix admitted to shooting the dog twice and dragging it from his vehicle.

Nix told officers that he could not carry the animal and that it was dead before he dragged it from the vehicle.

Reogas said that because there was no proof the dog was alive during the dragging, it did not rise to the level of a felony.

Koda’s family thinks Nix should be facing stiffer penalties.

“I really don’t think he deserves my respect to look him in the eye as a man and talk to him about anything he’s done because I just don’t think he deserves that,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell said his family is grateful for the support and prayers. He’s hoping justice will come through the court system.

“He meant a lot to us because we raised him since he was a puppy. He grew up with my daughter so, you know, he had become part of the family,” said Mitchell.

Nix bonded out of jail after his arrest on the misdemeanor charge.No one answered at Nix’s last listed phone number Tuesday.

He is due in court next month, according to Chief Reogas.

