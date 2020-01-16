Man charged after handgun found in luggage at NJ airport

NEWARK, NJ (AP) — An Alabama man who allegedly had a gun in his luggage at Newark Liberty International Airport is now facing a weapons charge.

Transportation Security Administration officials say agents spotted a .22-caliber handgun in the man’s carry-on bag as it went through a screening machine Wednesday in Terminal B. The man’s name has not been disclosed.

The incident marks the first gun arrest at the airport this year.

