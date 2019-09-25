Man arrested for assault at Lakeview Country Club

MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit has arrested and charged a man for an assault at the Lakeview Country Club last Sunday.

According to authorities, 45-year-old Travie Lee Nail assaulted another person who suffered “significant” injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The assault was witnessed by other members at the country club and authorities say alcohol played a factor.

Nail was charged with second-degree assault and booked into jail on a $15,000 bond.

