Man arrested for arson, charged with terrorist threat after fire at Gulf Shores condos

GULF SHORES, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores Police Department arrested Cameron Ford for a fire Monday night at the Lighthouse Condos on East Beach.

GSPD says Ford set a bed on fire inside the condo while arguing with his girlfriend at the time whose clothes he set on fire. The fire was contained to the one condo, but the building was evacuated. Ford is charged with making a terrorist threat due to that evacuation.

Ford is currently on parole for attempted murder. The case is under investigation by Gulf Shores Police and Fire.

