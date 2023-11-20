BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man is behind bars after allegedly breaking into a mobile home and beating a man over the weekend.

Bobby Carroll, 35, was charged with home invasion after Louisiana State University Police officers responded to the Touchdown Village lot area Saturday. According to an affidavit, officers were flagged down by someone screaming for help.

Officers were told that two men had entered her mobile home yelling and started beating up her husband. When police got to the home, they learned the men had run off. The affidavit said one man was shirtless.

Police said they found Carroll hiding under another mobile home. He was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.