Make-A-Wish Alabama celebrates first ever Virtual Wish Week

(WIAT) — Make-A-Wish Alabama is making dreams come true virtually this year.

The nonprofit is celebrating the 40th annual World Wish Day and holding its first Wish Week. Due to social distancing guidelines, the foundation had to celebrate digitally.

Throughout the week, the foundation will be offering activities for children, starting Monday with participants printing out, coloring in a star and putting it in their windows.

“We are really getting some tangible moments and experiences with our mission for those online to learn about it in easy ways like coloring a star,” PR and Communications Manager for Make-A-Wish Alabama Erin Slay-Wilson said about them celebrating virtually and distanced.

Slay-Wilson said this week is in effort overcome tough times and still find a way to impact children.

Make-A-Wish will be live streaming activities to their Facebook page each morning at 11:11 a.m.

