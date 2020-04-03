Make-A-Wish Alabama affected by coronavirus pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Make-A-Wish Foundation is an organization that spreads hope and cheer to children with serious illnesses.

However, like many organizations that have been slowed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Make-A-Wish Alabama has had to readjust how it does things. Despite this, they are still working to reach children.

On Friday, Make-A-Wish Alabama CEO Tracy Smith spoke with CBS 42’s Art Franklin about what the group is doing to keep reaching children despite the virus and what the community can do to help out.

